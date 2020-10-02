Michael J. Arougheti Sells 65,347 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 65,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $2,646,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,127 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,315,357.31.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85.

NYSE:ARES opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.49 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

