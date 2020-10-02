Gregory M. Glenn Sells 25,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.51. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.