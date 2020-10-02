Roxanne S. Austin Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $2,819,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $142.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.65. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $135,581,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after buying an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crowdstrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

