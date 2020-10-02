Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 215,200 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 215,200 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,933,176.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.58. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,581,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,676,000 after acquiring an additional 252,440 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 785,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,276,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 31.4% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 481,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after buying an additional 114,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODT shares. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.