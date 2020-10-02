Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Shaler Alias Sells 156,181 Shares

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $3,779,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $6,573,271.20.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Repay Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 million. Analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 389.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after buying an additional 3,679,479 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Repay by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,814,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,100 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter worth $54,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,356,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Repay from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

