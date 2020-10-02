Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,636.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.
- On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88.
- On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.
- On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $58.98 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Read More: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.