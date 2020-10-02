Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,636.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $58.98 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Diodes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.