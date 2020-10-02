Michael Edward Mcnamara Sells 27,726 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $122.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $160.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after buying an additional 2,041,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after buying an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $496,529,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

