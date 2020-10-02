Amir Dan Rubin Sells 235,000 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 86,611 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,515,183.44.

On Monday, August 24th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 111,135 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $3,284,039.25.

On Thursday, August 20th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 140,597 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $4,185,572.69.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.40. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

