Amir Dan Rubin Sells 235,000 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amir Dan Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 27th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 86,611 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $2,515,183.44.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 111,135 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $3,284,039.25.
  • On Thursday, August 20th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 140,597 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $4,185,572.69.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of 1life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -10.40. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Michael J. Arougheti Sells 65,347 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
Michael J. Arougheti Sells 65,347 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
Gregory M. Glenn Sells 25,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. Stock
Gregory M. Glenn Sells 25,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. Stock
Roxanne S. Austin Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Roxanne S. Austin Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 215,200 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc Stock
Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 215,200 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc Stock
Repay Holdings Corporation President Shaler Alias Sells 156,181 Shares
Repay Holdings Corporation President Shaler Alias Sells 156,181 Shares
Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated Stock
Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report