Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $187.78

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.78 and traded as high as $203.00. Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 85,367 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.83. The company has a market cap of $265.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Fidelity Japan Trust news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

