Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $187.78

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.78 and traded as high as $203.00. Fidelity Japan Trust shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 85,367 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 164.83. The company has a market cap of $265.85 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Fidelity Japan Trust news, insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:FJV)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Michael J. Arougheti Sells 65,347 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
Michael J. Arougheti Sells 65,347 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
Gregory M. Glenn Sells 25,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. Stock
Gregory M. Glenn Sells 25,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. Stock
Roxanne S. Austin Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Roxanne S. Austin Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 215,200 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc Stock
Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 215,200 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc Stock
Repay Holdings Corporation President Shaler Alias Sells 156,181 Shares
Repay Holdings Corporation President Shaler Alias Sells 156,181 Shares
Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated Stock
Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report