Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $190.16

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Ltd. (LON:AAIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.16 and traded as high as $194.50. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund shares last traded at $189.00, with a volume of 118,364 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.38 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 178.26.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

