Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.65

Badger Daylighting Ltd (OTCMKTS:BADFF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and traded as low as $28.50. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 1,062 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BADFF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

