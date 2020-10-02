JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.10. JMU Ltd- shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 38,035 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

About JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU)

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores.

