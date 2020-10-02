Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.85. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 49,580 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Galaxy Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.