Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.85. Galaxy Resources shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 49,580 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Galaxy Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALXF)

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Michael J. Arougheti Sells 65,347 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
Michael J. Arougheti Sells 65,347 Shares of Ares Management Corp Stock
Gregory M. Glenn Sells 25,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. Stock
Gregory M. Glenn Sells 25,000 Shares of Novavax, Inc. Stock
Roxanne S. Austin Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Roxanne S. Austin Sells 20,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Stock
Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 215,200 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc Stock
Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 215,200 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc Stock
Repay Holdings Corporation President Shaler Alias Sells 156,181 Shares
Repay Holdings Corporation President Shaler Alias Sells 156,181 Shares
Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated Stock
Keh Shew Lu Sells 71,899 Shares of Diodes Incorporated Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report