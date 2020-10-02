Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.14. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 46,617 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $254.80 million and a P/E ratio of -24.06. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bear Creek Mining news, Senior Officer Elsiario Antunez De Mayolo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,000. Also, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,562 shares in the company, valued at C$4,432,967. Insiders sold 91,700 shares of company stock worth $299,405 over the last three months.

About Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

