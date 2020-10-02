Joules (LON:JOUL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $105.39

Joules Ltd (LON:JOUL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and traded as low as $89.22. Joules shares last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 33,903 shares.

JOUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.96.

In related news, insider Marc Simon Dench sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22), for a total value of £24,490.62 ($32,001.33).

About Joules (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

