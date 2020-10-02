Insider Selling: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Major Shareholder Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $22,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,255,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,738.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $20,250.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.
  • On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $8,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $64,500.00.
  • On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $19,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $2,515.50.

HJLI stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

