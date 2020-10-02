Holding S.A. Biodyne Sells 50,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,847.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.
  • On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.
  • On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $8,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $64,500.00.
  • On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $2,515.50.

HJLI opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

