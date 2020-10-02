Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.01

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.67. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 2,940 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Duos Technologies Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

