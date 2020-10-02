CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.60

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and traded as low as $20.15. CLARIANT AG/ADR shares last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 780 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLZNY. Barclays lowered CLARIANT AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

About CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

