Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Reabold Resources PLC (LON:RBD) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.58. Reabold Resources shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 23,780,947 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $40.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

Reabold Resources Company Profile (LON:RBD)

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It has interests in the Oulton project; the Wick project located in the Inner Moray Firth; and the Colter project in Dorset, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

