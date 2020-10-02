Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and traded as low as $7.10. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 51,011 shares.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 5,479 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $42,845.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James E. Craige purchased 15,448 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $118,022.72. Insiders have bought 30,927 shares of company stock worth $239,769 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 202.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

