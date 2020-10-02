Thescore (CVE:SCR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.68. Thescore shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 3,672,430 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32. The company has a market cap of $267.97 million and a PE ratio of -8.90.

Get Thescore alerts:

Thescore (CVE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thescore Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Thescore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thescore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.