CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.07. CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 55,378 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.10.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 198.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.76% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

About CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

