CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and traded as low as $2.07. CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 55,378 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.10.
CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter.
About CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)
Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.
