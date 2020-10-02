ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.06. ECN Capital shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 644,220 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECN. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.32.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$74.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -292.41%.

ECN Capital Company Profile (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

