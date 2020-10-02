Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $88.57

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.57 and traded as low as $83.29. Macfarlane Group shares last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 26,268 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.14. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.02.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 640 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile (LON:MACF)

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

