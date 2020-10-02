SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.20. SANUWAVE Health shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 375,557 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on SANUWAVE Health in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.34 price objective for the company.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SANUWAVE Health, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.