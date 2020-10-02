Wi2Wi (CVE:YTY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Wi2Wi Corp (CVE:YTY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Wi2Wi shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Wi2Wi Company Profile (CVE:YTY)

Wi2Wi Corporation designs, integrates, and manufactures wireless technology solutions worldwide. It offers wireless connectivity solutions, such as multi-protocol, Wi-Fi, and MCU embedded Bluetooth modules; location and navigation products, including GNSS and GPS modules; and timing and frequency control products comprising clock oscillators, crystals, crystal filters, and RF and microwave filters.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wi2Wi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi2Wi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.