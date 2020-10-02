H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.28

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and traded as low as $32.62. H. Lundbeck A/S- shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 993 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLUYY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. AlphaValue lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H. Lundbeck A/S- presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

