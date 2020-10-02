Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. Noram Ventures shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,085,976 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Noram Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 price objective for the company.

Get Noram Ventures alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.