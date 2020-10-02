Concepta (LON:CPT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of Concepta PLC (LON:CPT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.80. Concepta shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,757,228 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.19.

About Concepta (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products allow women with unexplained infertility to increase their chances of conception. The company offers MyLotus, a dual-fertility monitoring system that allows users to monitor fertility hormones in their body to help them pinpoint their fertile days.

