NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:NBLS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.97

Shares of NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and traded as low as $77.10. NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $77.10, with a volume of 64,666 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.17.

About NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

