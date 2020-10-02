Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.02

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and traded as low as $19.99. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBWBF shares. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

