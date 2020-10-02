Goldquest Mining (CVE:GQC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Goldquest Mining Corp (CVE:GQC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.28. Goldquest Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 137,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $43.70 million and a PE ratio of -46.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Goldquest Mining Company Profile (CVE:GQC)

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property, including 15 concessions totaling 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

