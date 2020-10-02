Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst (LON:EGL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $165.97

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst PLC (LON:EGL) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.97 and traded as low as $160.03. Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst shares last traded at $160.50, with a volume of 54,734 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.58. The company has a market cap of $150.84 million and a PE ratio of -1,605.00.

Ecofin Global Utlts Infrstrctr Trst Company Profile (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc, an investment management firm, manages assets for clients worldwide. It also manages segregated accounts for institutional investors; and investment funds, which pursue long-only and long/short strategies. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

