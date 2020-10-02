Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $55.58

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and traded as low as $37.88. Morses Club shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 64,149 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

