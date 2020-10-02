Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.28

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Limited (LON:HDIV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and traded as low as $84.40. Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at $86.30, with a volume of 116,619 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $165.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Henderson Diversified Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

