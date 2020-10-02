Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Glen Eagle Resources Inc (CVE:GER) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Glen Eagle Resources shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 23,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Canada and Central America. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property with 141 claims located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Honduras.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.