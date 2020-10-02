VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Stock Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.55

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and traded as low as $54.36. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 15,440 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 571,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 61,445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the last quarter.

