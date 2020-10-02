DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and traded as low as $2.05. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $550.68 million for the quarter.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGRLY)

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

