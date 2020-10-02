WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Shares Down 12.9%

WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD)’s stock price dropped 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 493,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 239,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of WeedMD from C$2.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.16.

WeedMD (CVE:WMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that WeedMD Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WeedMD

WeedMD Inc produces and sells medical marijuana, including dried marijuana, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, marijuana plants, and marijuana seeds in Canada. The company has a research and development supply and collaboration agreement with Revive Therapeutics Ltd. The company is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

