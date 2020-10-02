Loopup Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $222.91

Loopup Group PLC (LON:LOOP) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.91 and traded as low as $201.00. Loopup Group shares last traded at $217.50, with a volume of 342,503 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $120.42 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 222.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.24.

About Loopup Group (LON:LOOP)

LoopUp Group plc provides software-as-a-service solutions for remote business meetings in the United States, European Union, and internationally. Its LoopUp platform serves mid-to-large enterprises across various industries, as well as SMEs in professional service sectors, such as law, banking, private equity, consulting, and PR.

