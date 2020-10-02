Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and traded as low as $5.53. Gemphire Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 7,128 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

