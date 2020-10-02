Pure Multi-Family REIT (OTCMKTS:PMULF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.60

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (OTCMKTS:PMULF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and traded as low as $7.60. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 800 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMULF)

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CLARIANT AG/ADR Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.60
CLARIANT AG/ADR Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.60
Reabold Resources Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68
Reabold Resources Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.77
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.77
Thescore Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71
Thescore Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71
CELLECT BIOTECH/S Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37
CELLECT BIOTECH/S Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.37
ECN Capital Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10
ECN Capital Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report