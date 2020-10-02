Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.11. Strategic Environmental & Energy Res shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

