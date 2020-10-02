DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NYSE:DLNG.PA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.01

DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S (NYSE:DLNG.PA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and traded as low as $21.05. DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 4,055 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DYNAGAS LNG PAR/UT LTD PARTN INT S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.