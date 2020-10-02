Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.71

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.49. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 13,956 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.65 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 12,595.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Sensus Healthcare worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

