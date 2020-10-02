Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $548.08

Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $548.08 and traded as low as $515.00. Draper Esprit shares last traded at $548.00, with a volume of 63,173 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GROW. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Draper Esprit from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Draper Esprit from GBX 617 ($8.06) to GBX 683 ($8.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 548.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 452.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $658.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £14,957.91 ($19,545.16).

Draper Esprit Company Profile (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

