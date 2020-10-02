Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.87

Nano One Materials Corp (CVE:NNO)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $2.77. Nano One Materials shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 135,670 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 39.42 and a current ratio of 40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 million and a PE ratio of -70.50.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total value of C$93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,794.79.

Nano One Materials Corp. focuses on developing processing technology for the production of high performance nano-structured materials for use in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.