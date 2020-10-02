Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Surge Components Inc (OTCMKTS:SPRS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.24. Surge Components shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surge Components from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Surge Components alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 2.38%.

About Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS)

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.