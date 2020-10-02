Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,198 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 148.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $67.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

